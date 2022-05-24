COOKING FROM HOME

Ham and Cheese Roll-ups

Maybe this recipe should be called “Pigs-In-A-Blanket 2.0” since it’s the basic ingredients but a different kind of pork. Double the amount of ham for a heartier version.

1 container crescent rolls

8 thin slices cooked ham (8 oz.)

4 thin slices Cheddar cheese (4 oz.), each cut into 4 strips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place 1 piece of ham on each triangle, folding some if necessary to fit. Place 2 strips of cheese down center of ham. Roll up each roll, ending at tip of triangle. Place each roll on greased baking sheet with tip down. Bake 15 to 19 minutes or until golden brown.

Sheet Pan Pancakes

I wanted to try a sheet pan pancake recipe to make pancakes to freeze for later, but most of the recipes made thick pancakes and included fruit and other ingredients. So I adapted using a pancake mix and made multiple batches. I was able to use the same foil-lined pan more than once; just re-coating with pan spray before each batch.

2⅓ c. complete pancake mix

1⅓ c. water or milk

Preheat oven 425°F. Line a 12 x 17 half-sheet pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Whisk together pancake mix and liquid. Pour onto prepared baking pan and spread batter to corners. Bake for 15 minutes or until done and light brown around the edges. After removing from oven, run a flexible spatula or pancake turner under the baked pancake to loosen. Turn out onto foil and cut into 12 square pancakes.

Note: Be sure to start with a completely preheated oven so the first batch doesn’t bake too long.

Robin Richey, Eureka, was a home economic instructor in south central Illinois and retired as the children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library.

