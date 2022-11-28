Cook named Farm Bureau Certified Manager

EUREKA-Malena Cook, FBCM, has completed all the requirements to receive her designation as a Certified Manager by the Illinois Farm Bureau. Cook is the manager of Woodford County Farm Bureau.

The FBCM designation recognizes county Farm Bureau managers for professional achievement and staff leadership.

The objectives of the FBCM program are: To raise the professional standards of county Farm Bureau managers, to improve the effectiveness of Farm Bureau by encouraging managers to participate in professional development, to encourage self-assessment by offering guidelines for achievement in the profession of Farm Bureau management, to identify persons with proven knowledge of the principles and practice of Farm Bureau management, related disciplines, and laws governing and affecting Farm Bureau through fulfilling prescribed standards of performance and conduct, to award special recognition to those Farm Bureau managers who have demonstrated a high level of competence and ethical fitness, and to provide one of the standards by which county Farm Bureaus and the IAA can make manager evaluations.

“You are commended for embarking on this endeavor of professional development and certification in your Farm Bureau career. This program was developed by a group of your peers and co-workers and approved by the IAA Board as a means of encouraging and recognizing competence as a Farm Bureau manager,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. stated.

Cook began her Farm Bureau career in 2018 as manager of Woodford County Farm Bureau where she remains to date.

The Farm Bureau Certified Manager Program was started in 1993 and is based on service to Farm Bureau and agriculture. To achieve the FBCM designation, county Farm Bureau managers must complete a series of six exams which assess expertise in various managerial areas such as: finance, legal, membership, organization and structure, office administration, and public policy/issue management. Re-certification is granted every five years based on continuing education and professional staff leadership.