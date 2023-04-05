These results are unofficial as mail-in ballots are still pending. Results will be final April 18.
DEWITT COUNTY
Clinton City Commissioner of Accounts and Finances (vote for 1)
- Thomas Edmunds 440
- Bradley Barnes 272
Clinton City Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements (vote for 1)
- Cynthia DuPont 104
- Seth Redington 250
- Kenneth Buchanan 367
Kenney Village Trustee (vote for 3)
- Billy Irvin 18
- Carolyn Follis 11
- Brad Brown 23
- Penny Henson-Dunning 24
FORD COUNTY
Gibson City Ward 2 (vote for 1)
- Wayne Link 92
- Ray Hankes 126
Paxton Ward 2, 2-year term (vote for 1)
- Joe Reinhart 61
- Paul Crutcher 31
Paxton Ward 4, 2-year term (vote for 1)
- Jonas Hoedebecke 23
- Kristen Larson 48
Cabery Village Trustee, unexpired term (vote for 1)
- Cynthia Clapp 14
- Timothy Holohan 14
- Valerie Wright 12
Melvin Village President (vote for 1)
- Austin Fancher 60
- Glen Netherton 35
Roberts Village Trustee (vote for 3)
- Sharon King 28
- John Viner 30
- Janet Walker 21
- Cassandra Ehmen 15
STREATOR AREA, LASALLE COUNTY
Streator Mayor
- Tara Bedei 927
- Brian Crouch 618
Streator City Council, 4-year term (vote for 2)
- David D. Reed 1,165
- Timothy R. Geary 783
- Jacob Darby 322
- Anthony J. Hartley 325
Streator City Council, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 1)
- David C. (Moose) Conner 935
- Scott Scheuer 577
Reading Township Fire Protection District, ambulance tax referendum
- Yes 216
- No 61
Prairie Creek Library Trustee (vote for 3)
- Rosemary I. Miller 20
- Teresa J. Bradley 14
- Susan Strickland 11
- Victoria Ferguson 16
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Streator Mayor
- Tara Bedei 2
- Brian Crouch 5
Streator City Council, 4-year term (vote for 2)
- David D. Reed 2
- Timothy R. Geary 4
- Jacob Darby 1
- Anthony J. Hartley 4
Streator City Council, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 1)
- David C. (Moose) Conner 4
- Scott Scheuer 3
Dwight Village Trustee, 4-year term (vote for 3)
- Marla Kinkade 244
- Randy Irvin 288
- Josh Jahn 187
- Tim McKeller 86
- Pete Meister 230
Forrest Village Trustee (vote for 3)
- Jerry Austman 62
- Odell Collins 14
- Leslie DeFries 49
- Dennis Quigley 31
- Kenneth Sinnett 54
Odell Village Trustee, 4-year term (vote for 3)
- Jacob Negray 24
- Thomas Russell 59
- Brian Verdun 71
- Rodney Morris 55
Prairie Creek Public Library District Trustee, 6-year term (vote for 3)
- Rosemary I. Miller 377
- Teresa J. Bradley 243
- Susan Strickland 213
- Victoria Ferguson 228
Reading Township Fire Protection District, ambulance tax referendum
- Yes 288
- No 65
LOGAN COUNTY
Lincoln Ward 4 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Craig Eimer 152
- Rhonda O’Donoghue 131
San Jose Village Trustee (vote for 3)
- Leann Marie Price 16
- Rachelle Tillquist 9
- Terry J. Cross, 13
- Dianna Nolan 4
Lincoln Park District Commissioner (vote for 2)
- Donald P. Peasley 668
- Robert Thmoas 496
- Ashley Wilson 344
Mount Pulaski Rural Fire Protection District Trustee (vote for 1)
- Kevin Coers 164
- Paul A. Fanning 65
MCLEAN COUNTY / BLOOMINGTON
McLean County Unit 5, tax referendum
- Yes 12,614
- No 8,659
Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, tax referendum
- Yes 475
- No 157
Bloomington Ward 4 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Steven Nalefski 666
- John Wyatt Danenberger 895
Bloomington Ward 6 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Cody Hendricks 419
- Jordan Baker 304
Chenoa Mayor (vote for 1)
- David Shane 215
- Christopher Wilder 180
- Jonathan Dassow 28
Chenoa City Commissioner (vote for 2)
- Dwayne Price 222
- Melissa Cooper 145
- Chad Daiker 118
- Zachary Lopeman 301
Downs Village Trustee (vote for 3)
- Richard Toby Twyford 131
- Margaret Keylin 91
- Stephanie K. Adkisson 116
- Brian Warfel 116
McLean Village Trustee, 4-year term (vote for 3)
- John Willie 51
- Grant Breakville 38
- Lonnie Kirby 76
- Colton Gordon 79
McLean Village Trustee, 2-year term (vote for 2)
- Anne Myers 40
- Justin Loercher 69
- Pamela Page 70
Normal Town Trustee (vote for 3)
- Kathleen Lorenz 5,911
- Karyn Smith 5,085
- Andy Byars 4,990
- Stan Nord 3,926
- Marc Tiritilli 4,032
- Karl Sila 2,992
- Write-in 58
Stanford Village President, 2-year term (vote for 1)
- Chris Shook 30
- Lisa Adams 107
Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Township Library Trustee (vote for 3)
- Helen Doty 116
- Connie Lee 114
- Jennifer Denham 87
- Virginia Gobeli 48
TAZEWELL COUNTY
Delavan Ward 1 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- James Horath 23
- Joshua Lusher 54
Delavan Ward 2 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Adam White 25
- Brent Nafziger 42
Delavan Ward 3 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Douglas Bury 41
- Jennifer Larimore 28
East Peoria City Commissioner (vote for 4)
- Michael Lee Sutherland 1,185
- Daniel S. Decker 1,213
- Mark Hill 1,138
- Chase A. Gillespie 691
- Seth D. Mingus 1,232
Pekin Mayor
- Mary J. Burress 1,993
- Becky Cloyd 1,097
- David B. Nutter 757
Pekin City Council Member (vote for 3)
- John Abel 1,572
- Joshua L. Hafliger 928
- Rick Hilst 1,554
- Karen Hohimer 1,386
- Robert Jaskiewicz 1,066
- Matthew Johnson 1,135
- Jacob Brisbin 1,152
- Jim Mangan 998
Washington Ward 1 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Shelly Marshall 330
- Lilija V. Stevens 507
Washington Ward 2 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Clinton R. Kuhlman 298
- Jamie K. Smith 401
Washington Ward 3 Alderperson (vote for 1)
- Katie L. Beale 263
- Bobby Martin 298
Washington Ward 4 Alderperson, 2-year unexpired term (vote for 1)
- Kevin D. Schone 252
- Gary Michael McIntyre 276
- Creve Coeur Village Clerk
- Norma J. Dison 136
- William Ringel 109
North Pekin Village Trustee, 4-year term (vote for 3)
- Sharon Rast 59
- Gloria Arrington 72
- Terri Plemons 71
- Sarah Swibold 64
North Pekin Village Trustee, 2-year term (vote for 1)
- Bill Atkisson 70
- Harold Rast 38
Washington District Library Trustee (vote for 3)
- Pamela Tomka 2,075
- Karen Williams 1,355
- Ashley Mahony 1,790
- Lorena Cary 949
- Robert Marin 1,353
Deer Creek District Library, tax referendum
- Yes 79
- No 72
Washington Grade School District 52, building bond referendum
- Yes 767
- No 829
Creve Coeur Park District, tax extension referendum
- Yes 106
- No 137
WOODFORD COUNTY
El Paso Ward 3 Alderperson
- Ronald Howard 29
- Joshua Ragusa 14
Eureka Ward 1 Alderperson
- Laurie Klaus 50
- Kristi Wilson 22
Eureka Ward 2 Alderperson
- Audra Noyes 33
- Barry J. Littlejohn 60
Bayview Gardens Trustee (vote for 3)
- Michael Wilson 14
- James Odum 13
- Chris Brickner 10
- George R. Ioerger 26
Metamora Trustee (vote for 3)
- Darin Alig 288
- Lucas Schierer 232
- William Nauman 326
- Merle L. Weyeneth 289
Spring Bay Trustee (vote for 3)
- James Atherton 29
- Scott Sheets 31
- James Traver 27
- Theresa Buley 26
Washburn Clerk
- Deidre Guy 37
- Peg Schroeder 34
SCHOOL BOARDS
Maroa-Forsyth CUSD No. 2 board, 4-year term (vote for 4)
DeWitt and Macon county results:
Township 18N Range 2E
- Susan “Susie” Conway 403
- Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer 277
Township 19N Range 3E
- Lindsey Wise 489
Township 17N Range 2E
- William “Jr” Parker 327
- Paul Lidy 400
- Gina Taylor 4
Clinton District 15 school board (vote for 4)
DeWitt County results:
Township 19N Range 2E
- Wesley A. Cothern 624
Township 20N Range 2E
- Chris Hammer 795
- Dan Matthews 704
- Tammie Ennis 834
Township 21N Range 2E
- Jenny (Haycraft) Rudat 822
Blue Ridge CUSD No. 18 board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
DeWitt and McLean county results:
- David “Sig” Enger 348
- Russell Woliung 179
- Melinda Guest 139
- William Grider 38
- Richard L. Noble 135
- Derrick Fernandez 105
- Jonathan E. Yeagle 166
- David Harris 123
LeRoy CUSD No. 2 board, Empire Township (vote for 2)
DeWitt and McLean county results:
- Crystal Lightfoot 141
- Robert Spratt 299
- Jennifer Sedlock 187
- Melinda Mayfield 367
Chester-East Lincoln CCSD No. 61 board (vote for 4)
Logan County results:
- Carrie Turner 274
- Jason Mauhar 242
- Kathleen A. Hanger 180
- Ryan Curry 270
- Brandi Splitter 172
Lincoln Community High School District board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
Logan County results:
- Linda Howell 245
- Nora Peters 228
- Mark W. Gordon 831
- Susan Gleason 851
- Joe Ryan 1012
- Andrew Fitzpatrick 940
- Linda Bottom 227
Gibson City Melvin Sibley school board (vote for 3)
Ford, Livingston and McLean county results:
- Emily Tucker Davis 464
- Adam Mussman 307
- Adam Elder 547
- Miranda Leonard 494
Tri-Point school board (vote for 3)
Ford and Livingston county results:
- Theodore Conkling 260
- Julie Saathoff 264
- Kristine Haag 154
- Michael Berry 271
- Catherine Weber 163
Streator Elementary School District 44 board (vote for 3)
LaSalle County results:
- Tanya Jacobs 1,237
- Thomas J. Krieger 1,244
- Ashley Heider 1,339
- Write-in 53
Streator Township High School District 40 board (vote for 4)
LaSalle and Livingston county results:
- Steve Biroschik 1,337
- Michael Holcomb 941
- Steven Hoekstra 1,149
- Earl Woeltje 1,238
- Riley Haynes 730
- Eric Hoffmeyer 1,284
Woodland District 5 school board (vote for 3)
Livingston County results:
- Jeremy Adams 345
- Brad boldt 223
- Alison Wissen 340
- Chad Gilkerson 263
Fieldcrest District 6 school board (vote for 3)
LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall and Woodford county results:
- Joseph Charles Stasell 585
- Heather McKay 748
- Ryan Joe Senko 343
- Robert L. Hakes 802
- Joan M. Glowacki 738
Dwight Township High School District 230 board (vote for 3)
LaSalle and Livingston county results:
- Jacob Tjelle 351
- Christopher Bunting 387
- Kim Frauli 266
- Matthew T. Kargle 143
- Susan Legner 211
Dwight District 232 school board (vote for 3)
Livingston County results:
- Jaime Mallaney 258
- Michael J. Cornale 251
- Mark Christenson 324
- Chuck Trainor 391
Rooks Creek school board, 2-year unexpired term (vote for one)
Livingston County results:
- Scott Drilling 26
- Colt Gragert 22
Tri-Valley school board (vote for 4)
McLean County results:
- Jill Messamore 413
- Cally Pitzer Shane 480
- Lori Stickling 453
- Casey Misch 254
- Jessica Alt 442
Ridgeview school board (vote for 3)
McLean County results:
- Jeffrey Harris 290
- Preston McNamara 151
- Kyle Fischer 143
- Jamison Mosley 229
- Natatia S. Bedel 125
- Katelyn Jones-Hamlow 210
Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield District 140 board, 4-year-term (vote for 3)
Tazewell and Woodford county results:
Township 26N Range 1W
- Jacob Knapp 732
- Janelle Dies 649
- James Kieser 764
Township 26N Range 2W
- Brad Leman 889
Hartsburg-Emden school board - Orvil Township, 4-year term (vote for 2)
Logan and Tazewell county results:
- Alyssa Charron 52
- Brooke Ballance 98
- Daniel Doolin 93
- Mark Craig 54
Morton District 709 school board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
Tazewell County results:
Incorporated area
- Amanda Leman 1,469
- Andrew Roth 1,294
- Cathryn Stump 800
Unincorporated area
- David Cross 1,311
Tremont District 702 school board (vote for 4)
Tazewell County results:
- Dana Stuber 382
- Kevin R. Ulrich 565
- Drew M. Gierich 504
- Kevin C. Smith 469
- Robert M. Ropp 512
Germantown Hills District 69 school board (vote for 4)
Woodford County results:
- Jeffrey A. Uppole 274
- Mark Duffer 451
- Travis J. Grant 338
- Mark E. Hull 573
- Tom (Thomas) Coy 335
- Kevin T. Abbott 337
- Ryan Billingsley 472
- Justin Nena 565
North Pekin-Marquette Heights District 102 school board, 2-year term (vote for 2)
Tazewell County results:
- Kristine Hasty 224
- Ryan Richardson 180
- Kerek Curless 161
Washington District 50 school board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
Tazewell County results:
- Melissa Perhay 290
- Audrey Nielson 232
- George R. Garcia 188
- Nichole “Nikki” O’Connel 216
Central School District 51 school board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
Tazewell County results:
- Kimberly S. Blundy 881
- Julie Diers 637
- Dominic Lang 686
- Michael Fritz 791
- LIndsay Rodriguez 617
Washington Grade School District 52 school board (vote for 3)
Tazewell County results:
- Katie Heinold 1,012
- Margaret “Maggie” Mose 1,020
- Whitney Klinke 825
- Michael Graziano 797
Washington High School District 308 board, 4-year term (vote for 3)
Tazewell County results:
- Byron Buck 1,764
- Jennifer D. Essig 2,349
- Aaron James 2,141
- Roderick Eyres 1,574
Metamora school board (vote for 3)
Woodford County results:
- Jared D. Frye 491
- Marilyn Roley 367
- Trent D. Yoder 645
- Mary Schierer 569
Metamora Township High School District board (vote for 3)
Woodford County results:
- Zachary M. Tayler 1,025
- Dawn Weinman 872
- Deb Russell 938
- Melissa Heil 794
- Paul Dean 874
- Stephanie McAllister 949
COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARDS
Heartland Community College District 540 Trustee (vote for 2)
DeWitt, Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean, Tazewell county and Bloomington results:
- Cecelia Long 12,722
- Mary Campbell 18,385
- David Selzer 12,568
Parkland Community College District 505 Trustee (vote for 3)
Dewitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion county results:
- James L. Ayers 3,322
- Caroyln J. Ragsdale 2,527
- Dana Trimble 3,805
- Rhonda Littlefield 2,796
Illinois Valley Community College Trustee (vote for 3)
Bureau, Livingston, LaSalle, Marshall and Putnam county results:
- Rebecca Donna 6,577
- Jay K. McCracken 8,543
- Angela M. Stevenson 7,718
- Lori Ganey 3,839
- William F. Hunt 4,808
- Crystal Loughran 4,631
- Teresa A. Schmidt 5,534
- Julie Lynn Ajster 3,223
Illinois Central Community College Trustee (vote for 3)
Bureau, Livingston, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford county results:
- Carl Cannon 20,001
- Carl Niemeier 12,251
- Alma Brown 16,491
- Kelly Daniels 17,263
- Write-in 15
Joliet Junior College trustee (vote for 2)
Livingston, LaSalle, Will, Grundy, Kendall and Cook counties
- Kevin Kollins Hedemark 13,457
- Richard A. Davis 15,876
- Alicia Morales 18,103
- Krystal Garcia Centeno 9,815
- Diane M. Harris 16,915
- Carol Lee 9,765
- Judy Medvid 10,139