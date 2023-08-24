A free class called "Constitution Alive" will be offered at the Roanoke Branch of the Illinois Prairie District Public Library.

Residents can attend any or all of the 10 sessions, to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 12 in the community room of the library, 123 E. Broad St. Workbooks will be available for a nominal fee, organizers said.

The series is an exploration of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, hosted by former Texas state lawmaker Rick Green and evangelical author David Barton, who is the founder of WallBuilders, described as "a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on our moral, religious and constitutional heritage."

For more information, please contact Dennis "Bix" Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.