EUREKA — The Woodford County Board on Tuesday approved a contract with Heather Leman to be the temporary county animal control administrator.

Former Animal Control Administrator Tim Abney was fired by the board April 18 after he was accused in a federal lawsuit of having a kitten euthanized and beheaded to test for rabies in violation of state law. The situation prompted public outcry, including a number of resident comments at last month's board meeting.

Leman was Abney's predecessor. She's also the owner of Heather's Heavenly Hounds, a dog grooming and boarding business in Roanoke.

The lawsuit was filed by Sarah Keim in U.S. District Court in Peoria. The deceased kitten, Kiki, lived at the Razor Zone Salon in Eureka after Keim rescued it.

According to the lawsuit, Abney took Kiki from the Razor Zone after saying the kitten bit someone there, and had the animal immediately euthanized at a Washington veterinary clinic.

State law requires a cat that appears healthy to be quarantined and observed for 10 days following a biting incident to see if it has rabies. If the cat is healthy following the quarantine, it's considered cleared.

Leman will be paid $5,000 every 30 days as an independent contractor. Her term began April 24 and will continue for 60 days. The term can be extended on a week-to-week basis, with payment prorated.

Also Tuesday, the board approved increased fees for services offered by the county clerk.

A study showed the previous fees charged weren't sufficient to cover expenses, officials said.

These new fees will go into effect July 1:

Certified copy of a death certificate: $29.

Additional copies of a death certificate: $24.

Marriage or civil union license: $75.

Certified copy of a marriage or civil union license: $23.

Additional certified copies of a marriage or civil union license: $12.

Certified copy of a birth certificate: $23.

Additional certified copies of a birth certificate: $15.

Filing of a business assumed name/changed business name: $19.