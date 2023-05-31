Kent McCanless, director of the Woodford County EMA, will explain how the agency works, in its role in mitigating potential hazards and planning for, coordinating, responding to and aiding in recovery from all disaster situations, whether natural or manmade.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting held at the EMA, 303 S. Main St. in Roanoke.
The purpose of the historical and genealogical society is “to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family, and religious history of Woodford County.” The society maintains a small museum and a genealogical research library at 112 N. Main St. in Eureka. Volunteers open the society’s headquarters 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment at other times.
The society meets monthly, March through November, on the second Thursday of the month at various locations across the county. Meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.
PROVIDED BY THE WOODFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL AND GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY