Fieldcrest High School senior Coltin Perry of Minonk is the recipient of the 2023 Woodford County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship, the organization announced.

The purpose of this scholarship is to enhance interest in and development of quality education of young people in agricultural-related fields, the foundation said in a written statement. Applicants were evaluated on their academic performance, interest in agriculture, character and personality, leadership skills, and school and community involvement.

Coltin is the son of Chad and Lyndsey Perry. He will graduate this spring from Fieldcrest High School. He plans to attend Joliet Junior College this fall, to pursue a degree in swine production.

Throughout his school years, Coltin was active in both his school and his community. Coltin can usually be found working on the family farm, or with his show pigs. He is passionate about the industry, and hopes to educate future generations about swine production, the foundation said.