The American Legion was chartered by Congress on Sept. 6,1919, focusing on service to veterans and communities for war-weary veterans of WWI.

It has influenced social change and won hundred of benefits for veterans while producing many important programs for youth and children. There are 2.4 million Legion veterans in the U.S.

Legion efforts resulted in the creation of the Veterans Administration. The “G.I. Bill of Rights” are considered the Legion's single greatest legislative achievement. Their efforts led to 8 million vets going to school, getting jobs, buying houses and raising families.

Nationally, the American Legion provides: 17,000,000 hours of community service, more than 7,000 Memorial Day events and Veterans Day events, $4.5 million for baseball teams, more than 45,000 youth scholarships, over 90,000 pints of blood, 700 job training programs and 800 career fairs, and more than 150,000 funeral honors. Services include centers for benefits, career paths, education, health and financial, and troop and family support; help for women veterans; and free professional assistance for any veteran in filing and pursuing claims.

Additionally, 20,000 young men participate every year in the Legion's Boys State, a program dedicated to promoting leadership. Boys State alumni include Michael Jordan, Neil Armstrong, and Bill Clinton.

Here's a look at some key dates in Legion history.

Aug. 26, 1982: The Legion presents a $1,000,000 check to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial fund for construction of the wall in Washington.

Jan. 1, 1989: The Veteran's Administration is elevated to Cabinet-level status as the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Oct. 11, 1990: The Legion creates the Family Support Network to assist families of service members deployed for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East.

June 30, 2008: President Bush signs into law the Post 9/11 Veteran's Educational Assistance Act strongly supported by the Legion. It provides veteran's with substantially better education benefits and has sent an unprecedented number of veterans to college.

October 2012: VA guarantees its 20 millionth home loan thanks to the American Legion.

August 2017: Denise Rohan becomes the 1st women to be elected National Commander.

March 15-17, 2019: American Legion celebrates its 100th birthday.

June 20, 2019: The U.S. Supreme Court rules 7-2 in favor of allowing a memorial in Maryland to stay on public property. It was erected in 1925 to honor those who gave their lives fighting in WWI.

July 30, 2019: The LEGION Act extends recognized wartime service to cover previously unrecognized periods of U.S. Military conflict, back to WWII.

About baseball

July 17, 1925: Legion creates the American Legion baseball program. Today, more than 50% of Major League Baseball players are graduates of the program. About 80,000 youths play on Legion-sponsored teams each year. The Legion promotes sportsmanship, good health and active citizenship through its youth baseball organization.

August 2011: The American Legion World Series is held for the 1st time in Shelby, NC. Paid attendance soars to 86,000.

The American Legion baseball program alums include Albert Pujols, Don Mattingly, Luis Gonzales, Yogi Berra and Bob Feller (an umpire in Legion ball passed his name to the Cleveland Indians). Feller was the first major leaguer who got his start in Legion ball and was the first Legion player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Compiled by Royal Duncan for the Journal.