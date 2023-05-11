Tour Olio Cemetery online with the Eureka Public Library
EUREKA — Patrons are invited to view the 2022 virtual tour of Olio Cemetery online through the Eureka Public Library.
The tour was recorded Oct. 25, 2022 and available for patrons to learn about those who are buried there and their gravestones. Assisted by long-time cemetery caretaker Jan Holliger, local historian Cindy O’Neill discussed how the cemetery reflects Eureka’s history and the people who called it home.
This online program was published Wednesday to the Eureka Public Library’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/@EurekaPLD.
For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.
