WASHBURN — St. John's Lutheran Church in Washburn is hosting a fish fry next month.

Fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts are on the menu for the dinner scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. June 10 at the church, 400 N. Jefferson St.

The event is $10 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Children under 4 eat for free.

The fish will be all you can eat, and a drink is also included. Carry-out meals will be available.

For more information, call 309-360-6558.

