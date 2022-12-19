 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrestlers topple DCM

Eureka split a triangular with Heart of Illinois Conference West Division guests Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tremont on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Hornets took part in a Dec. 13 tri at Olympia with Farmington. Dillon Wiles (160 pounds) and Landon Wierenga (220) each finished second at Saturday’s Metamora Invitational.

DCM-Tremont-Eureka

Owen Stoller (126) and Sam Hoffman (138) were on the mat for 16 seconds before each recorded a pin versus the Chiefs. Zach King (285) won by pan in 19 seconds, while Gavin Alliss (113) had his arm raised via pin. The Hornets (5-5, 1-1) won 50-15.

King (285), Wierenga (220), Derrick Wiles (152) and Dil. Wiles (160) picked up pinfall victories, but Tremont captured the dual 54-30.

Eureka-Farmington-Olympia

Stoller (126), Dil. Wiles (160) and Wyatt Zacha (170) took decisions via pinfall in the 54-24 victory over the Farmers.

Alliss (106), Hoffman (138) and Gage Heath (145) won via pin, while Dil. Wiles (160) was also victorious against the hosts. Olympia took the dual 52-27.

The Hornets return to action Jan. 5 with a 5:30 p.m. tri at Kewanee with Knoxville.

