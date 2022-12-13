Wrestlers prevail over the Knights

Eureka traveled to the River City on Dec. 6 for a triangular with Canton and host Richwoods.

Elsewhere, the Hornets entertained Illini Bluffs and Metamora in a Saturday morning tri.

Canton-Eureka-Richwoods

The Hornets were victorious over the Knights, as James Minder (33 seconds @ 285 pounds) and Owen Stoller (35 seconds @ 126) both made short work with pinfall verdicts. TJ Maynor (132), Sam Hoffman (138), Jude Knapp (145), Aaron Eastman (145) and Gage Heath (145) were other winners for Eureka (3-3).

Stoller (126), Heath (145) and Landon Wierenga (220) picked up wins, but the Hornets fell to the Little Giants 57-18.

IB-Metamora-Eureka

Against the Tigers, Jackson Phillips (106) and Wyatt Zacha recorded wins via pinfall, but IB won the dual 42-34. Heath (145) and Wierenga (220) each won matches with the Redbirds by pinfall, while Derrick Wiles (152) and Dillon Wiles (160) were victorious by way of decision. Metamora came out on top by a score of 57-19.

The Hornets have a tri today at 5:30 p.m. with host Olympia and Farmington.