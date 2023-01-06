 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrestlers drop triangular

Eureka suffered a pair of losses on Thursday. The Hornets (5-7) fell 57-24 to host Kewanee and 42-36 to Knoxville. Gavin Alliss (113 pounds), Dillon Wiles (160) Landon Wierenga (220) and Zach King (285) each won by way of pinfall versus the Boilermakers. Against Knoxville, Wiles (160) picked up another pin, while Gage Heath (145) and Wierenga (220) were also victorious.

The Hornets traveled to Pontiac for a dual on Tuesday and Le Roy yesterday for a tri with host Le Roy/Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher. Eureka will participate in the Kewanee Invitational this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Notes: The Hornets will head to Pontiac for the regional, while Clinton hosts the individual sectional portion.

