Eureka suffered a pair of losses on Thursday. The Hornets (5-7) fell 57-24 to host Kewanee and 42-36 to Knoxville. Gavin Alliss (113 pounds), Dillon Wiles (160) Landon Wierenga (220) and Zach King (285) each won by way of pinfall versus the Boilermakers. Against Knoxville, Wiles (160) picked up another pin, while Gage Heath (145) and Wierenga (220) were also victorious.