Just one day remains before high school football starts between the white lines. This is the final season of the Heart of Illinois Conference before the merger with the Central Illinois Conference to form the Heart of Central Illinois Conference goes into effect in 2024. Here is a capsule view of each squad:

Eureka

The Hornets must replace 16 starters.

“It’s been super competitive all summer and into fall camp,” said Eureka head coach Jason Bachman. “As competitive as we’ve had at the quarterback and receiver spots. We have a lot of depth. They are still fighting for (starting) jobs.”

The Hornets posted an 8-3 record in 2022 and claimed the Heart of Illinois Conference large-division crown. They bounced Beardstown in the opening round of the 3A playoffs before they dropped an 18-16 contest at eventual runner-up Williamsville (12-2).

Eureka lost four first-team league picks due to graduation and nine in all on offense, but do return senior running back Mason Boles, who gained 401 yards. However, he was limited to seven games due to a knee injury. Eureka amassed 352 points in ’22. With the inexperience at the skill positions, Eureka looks to be more inclined on a ground attack.

“We’re still going to be run first,” said Bachman, who enters his 11th season with a 52-42 record. “We’re potentially going to be pretty balanced. We want to throw it around a little bit, which will help our o-(offensive) line. I think the o-line is the most important part of football. They dictate what you can do on offense.”

Senior Dax Marvin and 270-pound junior Ryan Fuller will be in the trenches despite both being injury-riddled during ’22. Also back is senior guard Adam Evans.

On defense, the Hornets were magnificent a season ago, as they blanked five opponents and gave up only 61 points, the fewest in the HOIC. Three first-team league selections are gone, while Boles, fellow linebacker in senior John McDonald and senior Garrett Smith (nose guard) are the three returning starters.

“I think they learned a lot from last year’s group,” Bachman said. “We’re athletic and fast like last year, but that group had more experience under their belts. This group is still pretty green.”

The Hornets take to the road Friday, traveling to Canton for a 7:30 p.m. tilt with the Little Giants. Nick Wright starts his fourth season at the helm with a 6-15 record. Mid-Illini Conference member Canton went 2-7 in ‘22 that included a 25-7 setback in the opener to Eureka at McCollum Field. This will be the second and final meeting between the programs.

Notes: Shelbyville and Clinton, who will both be part of the new conference, replace Fieldcrest and Heyworth on the schedule

Fieldcrest

A case could be made for the Knights to be one of the most improved squads in the HOIC. They figure to turn around a 1-8 record in ’22, which was on the heels of a winless ’21, the first in program history.

“They are tired of it,” said head coach Nick Meyer of the losing. “We have a history of winning. They’ve been successful in the other sports. We have awesome kids. We want to keep it positive and move forward.”

The offense returns 6-foot-5 senior southpaw quarterback Brady Ruestman (624 passing yards), senior wideout Jozia Johnson (15 catches for 393 yards) and junior running back Eddie Lorton, the son of former coach Nate Lorton. Senior Koltin Kearfott has been moved from quarterback to receiver. A neck injury sidelined him for all but one game in ’22, Up front is 275-pound senior Aydin Stimpert. A point of emphasis is to improve the run game, as Fieldcrest managed just 361 yards a season ago.

“At any level of football, it’s huge. It’s massive,” said Meyer of the ground game, “Our o-line has vastly improved. In the HOIC, you have to find a way to control the clock.”

Fieldcrest managed to score just 61 points, the fewest in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Knights also need to shore up a defense that allowed a league-worst 322 points.

“It starts up front with the line guys,” said Meyer, who is in his second season. “We were in position. We just missed a lot of tackles. You also have to be physical. It’s just competing on every play. We have to be more confident. Not think but react.”

Lorton and Ruestman both return in the secondary.

For the first time since the HOIC went to divisions in ’16, Fieldcrest is in the small, while Ridgeview/Lexington, who won the small in ‘22, is back in the large. That last occurred in ’17.

“For us, it’s good,” said Meyer of the switch. “It’s definitely a move in the right direction. We’ll still play a couple in the large."

The Knights host Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington on Friday at 7 p.m. from Veteran’s Park. This is the first meeting between the programs. D/G-SW, which has been a co-op since 1994, went 2-7 a season ago.

Luke Standiford is in his sixth year with the Trojans and has a 14-29 record. The co-op is a part of the inaugural Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Notes: Besides D/G-SW, R/L, Fisher and Alton Marquette are new to the schedule, while Eureka, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Stockton and Tremont are off. Meyer’s older brother Zach remains the offensive coordinator. Nate Hayner will serve as defensive coordinator as he takes over for Mitch Neally.