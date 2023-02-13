With his back against the wall, Eureka senior Landon Wierenga showed his mettle with three consecutive victories to place fourth in the 220-pound division at the Clinton Sectional this past weekend. Wierenga had no margin for error, as he suffered a defeat in Friday’s quarterfinals. He began Saturday wrestlebacks with a 7-5 decision over St. Joseph-Ogden’s Owen Birt. Wierenga then eliminated Cohen Kean of Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by a 6-2 score. He punched his ticket to Champaign after a 4-0 triumph over Bismarck-Henning’s Nathanael Gnaden.