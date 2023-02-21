Landon Wierenga of Eureka dropped both of his matches in the 220-pound division of the one A state wrestling finals held this past week at the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. In Thursday’s opening round, Dakota's Noah Wenzel scored an 11-2 major decision. On Friday, Wierenga took on Drake Dearth of Coal City in wrestlebacks. Dearth recorded a pinfall late in the first period, as Wierenga finished with a record of 35-13.