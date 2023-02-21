Related to this story

Hornets claim outright HOIC title

A combination of victory for Eureka and defeat for Lexington resulted in the Hornets all alone atop the Heart of Illinois Conference standings…

Eureka stings Heyworth

Eureka nearly hit the 80-point barrier in a 78-51 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Heyworth this past Tuesday. It was the hosts…