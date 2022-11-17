 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Wiegand chosen to squad

Dakota Wiegand

Dakota Wiegand

Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand has been selected for all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He is one of 18 individuals picked in three A.  The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive tackle recorded team-high in tackles (101) and quarterback sacks (12), which tied the single season standard he set in 2021.

This past season, he helped the Hornets to an 8-3 record, capture the Heart of Illinois Conference large division title and earn a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason. Eureka also posted a win in the playoffs with a 49-6 decision over Beardstown in round one.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bardwell goes out on a high note

Bardwell goes out on a high note

The final race in the high school career of Charlie Bardwell resulted in all-state honors. The Eureka senior finished 24th in Saturday’s one A…

SPORTS SCHEDULE

EUREKAGIRLS’ BASKETBALLThursday, Nov. 17: 7 p.m. @ Clinton in Clinton Turkey Tussle

Several receive volleyball honors

Several receive volleyball honors

Nine individuals have been recognized for their efforts on the volleyball court. From the Heart of Illinois Conference, Fieldcrest junior Alli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News