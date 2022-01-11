 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

What's on tap

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

EUREKA

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 7 p.m. versus Lexington*

Monday: 5:30 p.m. vs. Ridgeview in McLean County tournament @ Eureka College's Reagan Athletic Complex

WRESTLING

Saturday: 9 a.m. Kewanee Invitational

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 6:30 p.m. vs. Tremont/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley winner in

McLean Co. tourney @ Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, Bloomington

FIELDCREST

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday: 7 p.m. @ El Paso-Gridley*

Monday: 1 p.m. vs. Le Roy/Lexington winner in McLean Co. tourney @ EC's RAC

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Friday: 7 p.m. @ EP-G*

Saturday: 5:30 p.m. vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw in McLean Co. tourney @ EP-G

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m. @ Tremont or GCMS in McLean Co. tourney

ROANOKE-BENSON

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Thursday, Jan. 13: 6 p.m. vs. Dwight* @ Dick Broers Gymnasium

Monday: 5 p.m. vs. Putnam County in Tri-County Conference tourney @ Ottawa Marquette

Wednesday, Jan. 19: 6:30 p.m. PC/R-B winner vs. Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn in TCC tourney @ OM

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Midland* @ DBG

Saturday: 6:30 p.m. @ Princeville

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 7 p.m. vs. Peoria Quest @ DBG

*-conference contest

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fieldcrest falls in two OTs

Fieldcrest falls in two OTs

MINONK - Despite not shooting a high percentage and forcing 20 turnovers, Fieldcrest came up on the short end of a 43-38 score in double overt…

Hornets surge past Le Roy

Hornets surge past Le Roy

EUREKA - An 18-6 run propelled the Heart of Illinois Conference hosts to a 51-40 victory over Le Roy on Friday night. It also allowed the Horn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News