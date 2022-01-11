What's on tap

EUREKA
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Thursday: 7 p.m. versus Lexington*
Monday: 5:30 p.m. vs. Ridgeview in McLean County tournament @ Eureka College's Reagan Athletic Complex
WRESTLING
Saturday: 9 a.m. Kewanee Invitational
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 18: 6:30 p.m. vs. Tremont/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley winner in
McLean Co. tourney @ Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center, Bloomington
FIELDCREST
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Thursday: 7 p.m. @ El Paso-Gridley*
Monday: 1 p.m. vs. Le Roy/Lexington winner in McLean Co. tourney @ EC's RAC
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Friday: 7 p.m. @ EP-G*
Saturday: 5:30 p.m. vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw in McLean Co. tourney @ EP-G
Wednesday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m. @ Tremont or GCMS in McLean Co. tourney
ROANOKE-BENSON
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Thursday, Jan. 13: 6 p.m. vs. Dwight* @ Dick Broers Gymnasium
Monday: 5 p.m. vs. Putnam County in Tri-County Conference tourney @ Ottawa Marquette
Wednesday, Jan. 19: 6:30 p.m. PC/R-B winner vs. Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn in TCC tourney @ OM
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Midland* @ DBG
Saturday: 6:30 p.m. @ Princeville
Tuesday, Jan. 18: 7 p.m. vs. Peoria Quest @ DBG
*-conference contest