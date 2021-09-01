WEEK TWO SCHOLASTIC GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Knights to face off against the Titans

MINONK – Divisional action on the large side of the Heart of Illinois Conference gets going this Friday, as Fieldcrest makes the short trip south to battle El Paso-Gridley that will see a 7 p.m. kickoff. Like the Knights, the Titans got off on the wrong foot in the opener, as they lost 16-7 at Macon Meridian. EP-G struck first on a pick six by junior defensive back Dax Gentes in the first quarter followed by the point after, but that was their only score.

The Titans return seniors Jacob Castleman (quarterback), Conner Bettis (running back) and Adrian Landrus (receiver).

“They run a spread style offense,” pointed out Knights’ head coach Mike Freeman. “We just expect the same as what we’ve prepared for them in the past.”

In the opener, EP-G limited to 166 yards of total offense. They averaged less than two yards per rush on the ground (22 attempts. 38 yards). Castleman threw for 128 yards, but completed just nine of 26 passes.

On defense, the Titans have a pair of senior linebackers in Ben Klein, who had 10 tackles in the opener, and Reece Stimpert. EP-G allowed 214 yards of total offense to MM (129 rushing, 85 passing).

“They run a pretty solid four front. They’ll bring up their linebackers,” commented Freeman.

Recommended for you…

Meanwhile, Fieldcrest will try to move forward after the road defeat to Aurora Christian.

“We knew what we were up against,” said Freeman of AC. “From right after the game, our focus was on (EP-G), Confidence-wise, that’s not an issue. We’re now preparing for our conference schedule.”

It will also be another opportunity to play on an artificial surface.

“We talked about that. Two games in a row on the turf. The kids are always excited to play about that,” noted Freeman.

Twenty-three-old Tanner Benedict is in his first season, as he was promoted from the head coach in the junior varsity ranks. The 2006 EP-G graduate played receiver for the Titans. They went 0-4 in the spring, which included a 45-14 defeat to the Knights, who lead the all-time series 12-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0