WEEK TWO PREP PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Tremont to supply Hornets’ division, home opener

EUREKA – Tremont and Eureka combined to score almost 100 points in their respective season openers. Those two squads meet Friday at McCollum Field in the Heart of Illinois Conference large division and the Hornets’ initial home assignment set for a 7 p.m. kick.

The Turks exploded for 32 points in the first period of a 48-6 rout of host Sangamon Valley. Tremont operates out of the double wing-T, which Eureka has seen before, including just six days ago.

“With Roxana being a wing-T, we’ve spent a few weeks defensively on it,” pointed out Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman of scheming against the formation, “It’s definitely to our advantage. They’re (Roxana and Tremont) are similar. Tremont uses a double-dive play that we have to be aware of.”

Senior Shemar Williams returns on offense, as he has switched positions from tight end to fullback.

A main objective for the Eureka defense will be to force Tremont to throw the ball.

“Honestly, that’s going to be a determinate in the game,” Bachman said. “We did that Roxana, as we got them into third and long and what I call uncomfortable situations.”

On defense, Williams (linebacker) and senior John Rathbun (tackle) are back from a Turks’ team that went 3-0 in the spring.

They’ll face a Hornets’ offense that amassed 49 points and 340 yards of total offense against the Shells to prevail by over four touchdowns. According to Bachman, going forward, he is optimistic Eureka can move the ball on the ground and through the air,

“I hope so. We had a 50-50 split between run and pass (plays). We have not had that dynamic in a while. It’s one of those things where we had a lot of great performances,” indicated Bachman.

The Turks will use both an odd (three) and even (four) alignment in the trenches.

Coming off a big win in the opener, coupled with being at home for the first time, the Hornets should be fired up. For Bachman and the coaching staff, it will be vital for the team to keep emotions in check during warmups.

“That’s been a challenge for us since I’ve been here,” explained Bachman, “getting them ready to perform and then do not have a lot of energy at the start. For us, every game is important. No game is a special game or an elite one. We never talk about the next game. Never. If they can execute the gameplans and be disciplined, we’ll be in good position to win.”

Deer Creek-Mackinaw product Zach Zehr is in his sixth season at Tremont (17-15 record). In his 10th year overall, Zehr is 51-25. The last meeting between the programs was Oct. 11, 2019, at McCollum, which saw the Hornets come out on top 41-6. Eureka leads the all-time series 10-7.

Notes: The game will air on Peoria radio station WGLO FM 95.5 as well as streamlive at www.955glo.com. Once there, click on the listen live button at the top of the screen. Tremont only has 28 players on the roster, six of whom are seniors. Williams is the son of Turks’ wrestling coach TJ Williams.

