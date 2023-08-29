MINONK – Fieldcrest’s first away contest of the young season goes down this Friday, as the Knights make the short trip south to battle El Paso-Gridley on the turf. Start time for the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“I think it will be all right,” said Fieldcrest coach Nick Meyer on the eve of the initial assignment in enemy territory. “They will be fired up. (EP-G) is so close. It’ll be exciting. Our kids know their kids and their kids know our kids.”

The Titans opened with a wild 49-20 victory at Macon Meridian that began Friday before it was suspended in the first quarter due to weather and completed Saturday. EP-G raced out to a 29-0 lead, saw it cut to 29-20 then scored the last three touchdowns. The Titans, who operate out of the pistol, amassed 331 yards on the ground by way of 48 carries.

“If I had that quarterback and those running backs, I know what I would do,” said Meyer of what he expects out of the hosts. “The Schumacher kid is unbelievable. They have good athletes on the outside. They do a good job of scheming formations. They make you defend the entire field.”

Senior quarterback Kamren Schumacher passed for 684 yards and rushed for 663 in 2022. Two wideouts return in senior Drew Neal (20 catches, 335 yards) and junior Dante Golden (15-293).

Schumacher and classmate Conlee Landrus both return at linebacker for EP-G, who operates out of a 4-4 alignment.

The Knights gained 235 rushing yards in the opener, but figure to have tougher sledding against the Titans.

“It will be tough,” Meyer projected. “After week one, you kind of show you’re hand what you are doing. They’re big upfront. They’re going to be tough and physical. They react fast.”

Tanner Benedict is in his fourth season at his alma mater with a 13-12 record. A season ago, EP-G went 7-3, but lost 40-30 at Farmington in the opening round of the two A playoffs. While the Titans won 28-0 in the previous meeting, the Knights lead the all-time series 12 to seven.