WEEK TWO PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Knights hope to avoid turnover bug

Turnovers hurt Fieldcrest in the season opener. It also reared its ugly head in a 26-0 loss at El Paso-Gridley in week two of the 2021 season.

The Knights and Titans open Heart of Illinois Conference divisional play Friday at 7 p.m. from Veteran’s Park.

In week one, Fieldcrest had six giveaways in a 23-14 defeat to guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“We were put in some tough spots,” pointed out Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer. “With some more experience, we’ll get better. Despite the turnovers, I was pleased with how we played.”

Meanwhile, the Titans pulled away from guest Macon Meridian in the second half for a 51-26 win in the opener. EP-G finished with 358 yards of total offense. They are led by junior quarterback Kamren Schumacher, who rushed for 99 yards and threw for 139 more, along with four touchdowns (two running, two passing).

“He has a lot of Cam Grandy in him. A tall kid with a strong arm,” said Meyer in comparison with the former Fieldcrest signalcaller. “It’s not just him. They have a good team. They have him and (Dante) Golden out in the slot.”

The Titans operate out of the spread formation. Golden hauled in TD tosses of 41 and 30 yards, respectively, from Schumacher, Senior running back Dax Gentes added 96 yards on 10 carries and found the end zone twice.

Meridian amassed 304 yards of total offense, 214 of which came on the ground.

That is an area the Knights must improve. Fieldcrest managed just 12 yards on the ground in the opener.

“That’s the biggest key…to try to run the football,” Meyer said, “A couple of penalties hurt us, put us behind the chains and forced us to throw the ball.”

EP-G, who uses a 4-2-5 scheme on defense, received 10 tackles from senior linebacker Cody Langland in the opener. They forced three Meridian turnovers.

The Titans are under the direction of third-year head coach Tanner Benedict (6-9 record), Last season, EP-G went 5-5, as they lost 42-6 at Farmington in the round of 32 of the two A playoffs. While the Titans won the ’21 meeting, Fieldcrest leads the all-time series 12 to six.

Notes: Fieldcrest committed four turnovers at EP-G (three interceptions, one lost fumble).