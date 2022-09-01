WEEK TWO GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Eureka and Tremont meet in division opener

Jason Bachman does not plan to play the revenge card ahead of this week’s matchup with Heart of Illinois Conference large division rival Tremont.

“I do not know about that. We know we have to play better. We cannot afford to let what happened in the second half,” the Eureka head coach said.

In the 2021 meeting, the Turks scored late in the opening half then outscored the Hornets 32-0 in the second in a 48-17 victory at McCollum Field. The two 1-0 squads converge on Poorbaugh Field on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tremont rushed for 344 yards versus the Eureka defense in ’21.

Among the objectives for the visitors is to get the Turks into passing situations.

“I think that’s going to be the key,” Bachman simplified. “We were able to contain Canton’s running backs. With Tremont, you have a little bit of a dynamic with a double tight, double wing (T). We used to go up against that in practice. Now, we do not. That presents a lot of different problems.”

Junior wingback Ty Fuller gained 114 yards on 15 carries in the season opener, a 14-8 win over Sangamon Valley at Poorbaugh. The offensive line includes 270-pound senior Thomas Conn and classmates Alex Garcia and AJ Jones.

Eureka amassed 320 yards of total offense in a 25-7 triumph over the Little Giants.

Still, according to Bachman, the output could have been larger.

“We left some points on the board,” he explained. “I felt like my (offensive) line did a good job of opening up holes. From a passing perspective, we have to take what the defense gives us. We have to get back to more of a balance (attack).”

The Turks alternate between a 3-4 and 4-3 on defense. They held the Hornets to just 60 yards in the second half of the ’21 contest.

Although it is their first game in enemy territory of the new season, that should not deter a veteran Eureka bunch.

“They played really well on the road last year,” stated Bachman. “But, it’s a different year. It’s all about the mindset. They have to have that when they step off the bus.”

According to Bachman, the Hornets are thin at center. Junior starter Dax Marvin (knee) will miss the entire season, while his backup, sophomore Ryan Fuller, will be out Friday because of a knee injury.

Zach Zehr is in his seventh season at Tremont with a 25-18 record. Overall, he is 59-28 in 11 years. The Turks went 8-3 a season ago, but lost 35-12 at Farmington in the second round of the two A playoffs Eureka leads the all-time series 10 to eight.