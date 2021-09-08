WEEK THREE PREP PIGSKIN PREVIEW: An all-Hornets’ battle on tap

EUREKA – Although Eureka and Heyworth are separated by some 40 miles, the two programs have never met on the football field. That changes on Friday when the Hornets travel to southern McLean County for a 7 p.m. kick in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference matchup.

Heyworth is 0-2, but has been in both games, as they have lost by a combined 14 points to Tri-County and division foe Le Roy. Senior Dylan Esposito is the quarterback and is also a safety on defense, while junior Nik Manning is a receiver and cornerback.

According to Eureka coach Jason Bachman, the Hornets will face a wing-T offense for the third consecutive game.

“This guy is old school,” said Bachman in reference to his counterpart, Nate Albaugh. “He’s from the Roxana coaching tree. They run a double-tight, double-wing-T.”

Heyworth employs a 3-3-5 defensive scheme,

Meanwhile, Eureka’s offense will seek to revert how they looked in week one.

“We gotta get better up front,” Bachman offered. “We have to make sure we’re going to the right places. The first two drives against Tremont we moved the ball.”

Eureka will also try to be more physical in the trenches.

Recommended for you…

“We have to control the line of scrimmage,” said Bachman, who plans on rotating his linemen on both sides to keep fresh legs. “We have to be heavy-handed and aggressive up front. Our linebackers have to flow to the football. Our DBs (defensive backs) have to be ready to move up.”

Albaugh was hired less than three weeks before the start of practice. He is in his 11th season overall as a coach with a 52-53 record with stops at Milford, Alton and Champaign schools Central and Judah Christian. He was most recently an assistant at Tolono Unity.

Notes; Tri-County is a co-op between host Oakland, Hume-Shiloh and Kansas, each of which are small schools located in the east central portion of the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0