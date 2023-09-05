EUREKA – After consecutive dates in enemy territory to start, Eureka gets a chance to wear dark uniforms for the first time. Their final game against a non-Heart of Illinois Conference team takes place Friday with a 7 p.m. tussle versus Clinton from McCollum Field.

“They’re excited. We have a great atmosphere,” said Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman. “We’ll have a good crowd. We’re looking forward to being at home after going on the road the first two games.”

Like the Hornets, the Maroons have split their first two contests. This will be Clinton’s first true tilt away from home. Senior quarterback Mason Walker has gained 234 yards on 29 carries so far and has thrown for 126 yards, but on just 10 of 24 completions.

“He’s probably their best athlete,” noted Bachman of Walker. “He can get out into the open. They have a big offensive line. He kind of sneaks and runs behind them.”

Senior running back Tristin Potts has added 33 rushes for 180 yards for Clinton, who has scored 57 points.

According to Bachman, the Maroons operate out of multiple formations.

“We’ll see a little bit of everything,” he added.

Senior Ryan Stapleton recorded three quarterback sacks against the Turks. The Maroons, who are members of the Central Illinois Conference, have allowed 40 points.

“They run a 5-2-4,” said Bachman of the guests’ defensive scheme. “If we can get our athletes out in space, that will help us. We’ve shown we can put up points.”

According to Bachman, senior center Dax Marvin sustained a hairline fracture in his elbow against Shelbyville and is expected to miss two or three weeks.

Former Tri-Valley defensive coordinator Ron Bass is in his third season at Clinton with a record of 9-13. In 2022, they were 4-5. This is the ninth meeting between the programs and sees the Maroons hold a five to three edge.

Notes: The game will be streamlived by Clinton radio station WHOW. To listen, log on to www.dewittdailynews.com and then click on listen live at the top of the page under one of the two options next to it. The Maroons’ season and home opener with Tremont was shifted northwest to the turf of Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Jim McDonald Field because of unplayable field conditions. Clinton and Eureka were former rivals in the now-defunct Corn Belt Conference from 1978 to ’81. They also faced off three straight seasons after each departed the league. The last time the two met was Oct. 21, 1994 at McCollum that saw Clinton win 21-6. That was also the final game for Eureka head coach Joe Ryan, who resigned the following spring to take the Princeton job.