WEEK THREE H.S. FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Bunnies, Knights both after the taste of victory

MINONK – Neither Fisher or Fieldcrest have yet to win through two weeks. Someone will on Friday when the two teams collide in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference game set for a 7 p.m. start from Veteran’s Park. The Bunnies, who be on the road for the first time, have suffered defeats to Villa Grove/Heritage and division guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

They operate out of the spread, as Blake Terven now has the reins at quarterback after he was a receiver. The 6-foot-3 senior completed six of 13 passes for 104 yards against GCMS along a pair of touchdown passes, both to senior running back Kobe Bishop.

According to Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman, the fact they have seen that formation for the third straight week should assist in preparation.

“It’s definitely does. We’re used to lining up against that stuff. It’s not something we have not yet seen before,” he said.

Fisher’s defense has allowed 26 points to each of their first two opponents. Bishop and Terven are starters in the secondary, as the Bunnies use a 3-3-5 scheme.

Meanwhile, Fieldcrest will try to stay away from miscues, as they turned the ball over four times against El Paso-Gridley.

“Just cutting down on mistakes in general,” said Freeman. “And putting some points on the board. Blocking up front, blocking in general.”

Recommended for you…

The Bunnies have scored 27 points through two games, but none have come after halftime.

“They’re in kind of the same position we’re in,” said Freeman, as Fisher only has 26 players listed on the roster. “We have a few more kids than they do. They’re not very deep. They’re able to move the football in the first half and tire in the second. It should be an even matchup.”

For Fieldcrest, this will be the home opener. To that end, the coaching staff will do its best to keep the young squad’s collective adrenaline in check and not expend most or all of it before kickoff.

“We’re going to give them some rest beforehand. Get them some water. Keep them hydrated and out of the heat for as long as we can,” Freeman said.

He added senior two-way starter Ethan Stoeger re-aggravated a sprained AC joint in his shoulder at EP-G and is not expected to play.

VG graduate Jake Palmer is in his seventh season at Fisher with a 32-25 record. The Bunnies were 1-2 in the spring. Fieldcrest holds a four two edge in the all-time series. The last time the two programs met was in 2017 when the Knights won 40-28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0