WEEK SIX SCHOLASTIC PIGSKIN PREVIEW: EP-G to supply Eureka’s homecoming opposition

EUREKA – While homecoming is always an activity members of the football team look forward to, it can be a bit problematic for the coaching staff to try to get the players focused.

“We talked about that after the GCMS (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) game,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “Obviously, the kids enjoy it. There’s always a lot going on. At the end of the day, we’ll get them prepared and ready.”

That is the task the Hornets face as Heart of Illinois Conference large division adversary El Paso-Gridley arrives from the east to take on the Hornets on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff from McCollum Field. The Titans sport an overall record of 3-2 and 2-0 in the division. EP-G is on a two-game winning streak, as they rallied from a 27-7 halftime deficit to tip guest Ridgeview/Lexington 28-27. Sophomore Kamren Schumacher ran in the go-ahead score with just 43 seconds left. He was inserted at quarterback in week two, while senior Jacob Castleman has shifted into the backfield. Over four games, Schumacher has rushed for 283 yards and passed for 273,

The Titans, who operate out of the spread, have scored 75 points and amassed 1,122 yards of total offense (an average of just over 224 per game). They have accumulated 692 yards on the ground and 430 through the air.

Junior running back Dax Gentes has added 252 yards on the ground. The Titans have committed four turnovers (three interceptions, one lost fumble).

“I really like the quarterback (Schumacher). He can make a lot of plays,” Bachman said. “The two running backs, Gentes and (Conner) Betts, they’re pretty talented. They hit the hole hard.”

They’ll face a Hornets’ defense that has allowed just one touchdown over the last 12 quarters.

According to Bachman, he heaps most of the praise on defensive coordinator Eric Seim.

“Coach Seim is just really good,” summed up Bachman. “Having the kids now into week six, they are starting to understand the terminology. The tweaks that he makes, the kids are getting it. He’s one of the best, in my opinion.”

The Titans use a 4-2-5 scheme on defense, as they have allowed 56 points. EP-G has forced eight takeaways. They have permitted 1,097 yards (an average of 219 per contest) with 686 rushing and 411 passing. Senior linebackers Ben Klein (34) and Sam Neal (30) are the Titans’ top two tacklers.

“They pressure as well as any team we’ve seen all season,” pointed out Bachman. “Obviously, we want to establish the run and then attack their cornerbacks.”

Former Titans’ receiver Tanner Benedict, who recently turned 24 years of age, is in his first season as coach. He was promoted from the junior varsity squad. This past spring, EP-G went 0-4. The Hornets have won four of the five meetings in the series, including a 43-0 shutout in the spring.

Notes: Junior linebacker Rylan Bachman (foot) could see his first action on Friday, but likely on a limited basis, according to his coach.

