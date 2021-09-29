WEEK SIX H.S. GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Fieldcrest to take on the red hot Vikings

MINONK – The only Heart of Illinois Conference squad without a blemish invades Veteran’s Park on Friday for a 7 p.m. large division game. Tri-Valley (5-0, 2-0) is also one win away from a playoff berth. The Vikings have piled up 202 points so far. During the offseason, they switched from an option to a spread attack on offense.

Despite the scheme change, they are not missing a beat, which has come as no surprise to Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman.

“Absolutely not, they’ve always had athletes,” he said, “They were athletic even when they ran the wing-T. They had tons of success with that offense. They’ve won a state championship.”

Senior Andrew Petrilli returns at quarterback and is flanked by a line that includes seniors JT Klein, Kyle Krzemski and Andrew Moore. The other skill positon players are senior wideout Nathan Simon and junior running back Blake Regenold.

Their closest contest was 35-14 against host Ridgeview/Lexington in week three, one that was tied at 14 at halftime.

T-V has allowed just 42 points, highlighted by the fact the first-string defense has permitted only two touchdowns, both of which came against R/L.

When asked which of the three levels is the strongest, Freeman replied the first.

“The d-(defensive) line. They’re big and physical. They free up the linebackers to make all the tackles,” Freeman said.

He added the Vikings will alter from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front.

Josh Roop is in his 15th season with the Vikings and has a record of 110-40. This past spring, they were 3-1. T-V leads the all-time series with Fieldcrest 10 to eight, but the Knights won 25-0 in the last meeting in 2019.

Notes: After being in a co-op with their neighbor seven miles to the southeast along U.S. Route 150 in Le Roy, T-V branched out and become a single entity in ’02. Downs, where the high school is located along with Ellsworth and Holder form the Tri portion in the school’s name,

