WEEK SEVEN SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hornets to try to replicate road success

EUREKA – In three games in enemy territory, Eureka has rolled their way to victory each time, as they have outscored their hosts 132 to 20.

The Hornets will try to make history repeat itself.

“It’s kind of surprising we’ve been playing better on the road than at home,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “We feel we have to execute to come up with a win.”

Eureka ventures to Colfax to take on Ridgeview/Lexington in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference contest on Friday with a 7 p.m. start. The co-op is 3-3 and has dropped two of three as the home team (Lexington has hosted its two games, while this will be the second in Colfax. The regular season finale is also set to be played in Colfax).

Junior running back Kaden Farrell gained a season-best 216 yards on 30 carries in a 40-14 victory in week two over host Villa Grove/Heritage. Junior Cale Hoffman is also in the backfield, while 255-pound senior Tanner Laesch is a guard.

“They’re almost a power-I formation,” Bachman said. “They do want to run the ball and they’re pretty good at it. When I look at the film, they execute similar to what Washington does.”

R/L has scored 155 points on the season.

Defensively, they have permitted 97 points. Laesch is a starter at tackle.

“They’re a 4-3. They’re seven in the box are big dudes. They’re probably the biggest team we’ve seen,” commented Bachman. “We’re going to have to have our ducks in a row so to speak.”

Hal Chiodo is in his first season at R/L and 32nd overall with a record of 150-102. He directed Lexington for three years and compiled a 26-10 mark, highlighted by a runner-up finish in one A in 1994.

“They’re coached by a Hall of Fame guy, who knows what he’s doing,” Bachman continued, “You can tell they’re more disciplined, they’re more fundamentally sound. They pound the football. They run downhill at you.”

Eureka has won all four meetings with R/L with the last by a 49-7 score in 2019.

Notes: Chiodo was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in ‘17. He has also made stops in Highland Park, Morton and West Chicago. Chiodo’s father, Frank, coached at University High. The younger Chiodo was hired July 26 to take over at R/L. Rylan Bachman (leg) did not play against El Paso-Gridley, but is expected to be available on a limited basis for R/L.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0