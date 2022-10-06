WEEK SEVEN PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: HOIC heavyweights to square off inside the county boundaries

EUREKA – Only two teams remain unbeaten in the Heart of Illinois Conference and they’ll face each other on Friday. Playoff-bound Ridgeview/Lexington (6-0) ventures to McCollum Field to take on postseason entrant Eureka (6-0) with a 7 p.m. kickoff in the crossover clash.

The guests have had two games decided by single digits, a 33-26 verdict against Villa Grove in week two and a 21-16 road win in week three versus Tri-Valley where they trailed 15-0 headed into the final 12 minutes. R/L was mostly a run-first offense in 2021, but is throwing more this season with senior Alec Thomas behind center. He missed eight games of his junior season due to a fractured collarbone, but returned for the playoffs.

“I would guess they’ll want to establish (Kaden) Farrell,” remarked Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman. “I wanna push them to throw the ball more. If we can spread them out, I think that will be to our advantage. What we cannot do is let them road grade us down the field.”

The Hornets’ smallest margin is 18, a 25-7 week one decision over Canton.

Farrell, who is a senior, rushed for 2,016 yards in ’21 and has gained over 750 so far. Their season high is 40 points set this past week against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Senior Logan Friedmansky is a wideout for the co-op, who operates out of a power-I formation.

Farrell (linebacker) and Friedmansky (secondary) lead the defense, which runs a 4-3 scheme,

“They have a couple of kids that will fly around and hit you,” said Bachman, who singled out senior linebackers Connor Felt and Jacob Whitefall along with junior end Zach Bork. “They’re athletic, we’re athletic. They’re a little bit bigger, but we’re a little bit faster,”

Friedmansky had an interception inside the R/L 20 in the late going to preserve the win over T-V.

While R/L will have the edge in size, the Hornets have the advantage in speed. The co-op’s two largest players are junior Kyle Bradford, who tips the scale at 340 pounds, while senior Will Pearce is listed at 320.

In the ’21 game, R/L jumped out to a 28-6 lead in the second period only to see Eureka rally for an improbable 43-42 win in double overtime,

In lieu of that, Bachman anticipates a pumped up bunch of Mustangs.

“I’m sure they will be. It would be if it was me,” said Bachman. “I have not spoken to anybody over there.

“This is an important game. This has huge implications for both of us namely because every game counts. We present a lot of problems for them and they present a lot of problems for us, They have capitalized on the other team’s mistakes. It’s two quality teams going at it. The biggest thing is which team can limit their mistakes.”

Hall of Famer Hal Chiodo is in his second season at R/L with a 14-5 record. In 33 years as a high school coach, his overall mark is 161-104. The co-op went 8-5 a season ago and advanced to the one A semifinals before they fell 28-12 on the road to eventual champion Lena-Winslow. The Hornets have won four of the five meetings in the series.

Notes: Among the 11 assistant R/L coaches is Mike Goodwin, who served as Eureka’s coach in 1999 and ’00. The Hornets qualified for the playoffs in his second season. According to Bachman, Mason Boles (knee) is expected to return after missing the last four games. He added the junior will play linebacker and see some carries in the backfield.