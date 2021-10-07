WEEK SEVEN H.S. PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Fieldcrest to host the Blackhawks

MINONK – Fieldcrest continues a stretch of three consecutive home games when Stockton visits for a Saturday afternoon tilt from Veteran’s Park. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Blackhawks, members of the Northern Upstate Illini Conference (NUIC), enter with a 2-4 record. They have dropped two of three on the road. Stockton is coming off a 42-14 loss at home this past week to Fulton.

The Blackhawks operate out of the wing-T with the backfield comprised of senior Ian Broshous and juniors Dustin Oppold and Jace Phillips. Senior Caleb Mamosser is the quarterback.

“We only have a couple pieces of film on them,” pointed out Knights’ coach Mike Freeman. “They’re solid with the run.”

Both Broshous and Mamosser have missed games earlier in the season because of injury. Stockton has scored 101 points with the most at 35 for a single game.

Defensively, they have allowed 155 points, as the most they have given up was to the Steamers. The NUIC is primarily a run-first league so the Blackhawks have not seen opponents take the air much, which is what the Knights will do.

“We believe our passing attack, when we’re doing it well, is very, very solid,” Freeman indicated. “All of our points (72) have come from it. We think that we can pass on anybody. We’ve just been our own worst enemy with turnovers.”

According to Freeman, the guests will line up in a 3-4 or 3-5-3 scheme.

Stockton will be making a two-hour and 20-minute drive southeast. The town is located in Jo Daviess County, 50 miles east of Rockford.

“It always tough to ride in a bus that long, get off, get stretched out and get motivated to play,” said Freeman. “With a JV (junior varsity) game Monday, we did not practice. It really helps us to have that extra day of rest.”

Former Blackhawks’ player Matt Leitzen is in his second season as coach at his alma mater. This is his sixth overall with a 29-32 record. In the spring, Stockton went 3-3. This is the first-ever meeting between the programs, but Leitzen has split two playoff games at VP during his tenure at West Carroll (won 40-0 in 2017, lost 20-8 in ’19).

Notes: The Knights were originally supposed to have a road game versus Chicago Christ the King, which was eventually scrapped, and replaced by the Blackhawks. According to Freeman, senior Logan Halley (bruised ribs) sat out the second half versus Tri-Valley as a precaution, but should be available this weekend.

