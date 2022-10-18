WEEK NINE PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Chiefs, Hornets each in need of a “W”

EUREKA – Motivation can work two ways, as is the case with Friday’s 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference large division encounter between Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka from McCollum Field. The Chiefs (4-4, 2-2) are on a four-game win streak and must prevail to gain an at-large bid to the playoffs. They sit with 39 points and are projected for 43, which will be more than enough to secure a berth in the field of 256.

For the Hornets (6-2, 3-1), they need a victory to snap out of a mini-funk and also be in line to stay home for a first round postseason game next weekend,

“We’re treating this like a playoff game,” stated Eureka head coach Jason Bachman. “We need to win this game in order to host a playoff game.”

Offensively, DCM uses the wing-T. Senior running back Lucas Blumeyer has gained 683 yards on the season, while junior Brent Denniston checks in with 395,

However, although it is the wing-T, the Chiefs think outside of the box. They amassed 64 points and 509 yards of total offense this past week. Over seven games (they have a forfeit win over Fisher), DCM has rushed for 1,576 yards and passed for 511.

According to Bachman, discipline will be important for the defense,

“It’s going to be extremely important especially with their misdirection game,” he mentioned. “It’s a little harder to read than you’re normal wing-T.”

Defensively, DCM will use a 3-4 and 3-5-3 look. Denniston is a linebacker, while Blumeyer starts in the secondary. Senior lineman Connor Huff has a team-high 69 tackles.

For the Hornets’ offense, it comes to not giving away the football. They had committed only one turnover in the first six games, which yielded 263 points. But, eight giveaways over the past two have translated to only seven points.

“That would be a true statement,” said Bachman. “It’s one of those things where we’ve found a way to beat ourselves the last two weeks. When we only depend on the run, that limits us.”

Eureka is expecting a Chiefs’ squad that will bring a go-for-broke attitude with so much at stake.

“We’re honestly ready for anything,” Bachman noted.

Cody Myers is in his third season at DCM with an 11-12 record and 21-29 overall in seven years. The Chiefs went 7-4 in 2021, which ended with a 42-0 loss on the road to T-V in the second round of two A playoffs. A 29-20 Hornets’ win in ’21 increased their one-sided advantage in the all-time series with DCM to 24 victories to just four defeats.

Notes: The playoff pairings will be televised this Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. on East Peoria station WEEK. Freshman Nick Arndt has taken over the placekicking duties for the injured Carson Gold.