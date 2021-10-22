WEEK NINE H.S. PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Knights to try to slow down the Turks

MINONK – One player does not make a team, but Shemar Williams has been a vital part for Tremont this season. The 235-pound senior two-way starter is a big reason why the Turks sport a 6-2 overall record and have clinched an at-large playoff berth.

Offensively, Williams is the fullback in the Turks’ double wing-T attack. He is coming off a career-high performance this past week with 285 yards on 34 carries in a 27-19 road triumph over El Paso-Gridley. Suffice to say, it will take more than one Fieldcrest defender to get him on the ground.

“Our thing has not been that we’re not tackling. It’s the technique of tackling,” said Knights’ coach Mike Freeman. “We’re trying to teach the techniques of tackling to try to bring him down. He runs really hard, but he’s not a world beater.”

Fieldcrest ventures to Poorbaugh Field for a large division Heart of Illinois Conference matchup Friday at 7 p.m.

The Turks, who have dropped two of three home games, also feature sophomore Ty Fuller at a wingback spot, senior Tate Martin at quarterback and senior John Rathbun on the line. They have scored 241 points on the season and have reached a high of 48 on three occasions.

Williams (linebacker), Rathbun (line), Fuller (linebacker) and Martin (secondary) head a defense that has allowed 129 points.

Freeman was quick to point out one of the biggest problems the Tremont defense will pose, which, he noted, has been a common theme during the season.

“The sheer athleticism of any team we play,” he commented. “They have better athletes and more experienced athletes than we do. It’s tough to execute when you play a lot of freshmen and sophomores.”

In addition, Tremont is seeking to stay home for round one of the postseason, so Fieldcrest expects an amped up bunch of Turks.

“It will also be their senior night,” Freeman added. “They’ll be fired up and focused for it.”

Former Knights’ defensive coordinator Zach Zehr is in his sixth season at Tremont with a 22-17 record. In his 10th year as a coach, Zehr is 56-27. This past spring, the Turks went 3-1. A 42-7 Fieldcrest win in 2019 gave them an eight to seven edge in the all-time series.

Notes: Tremont used to be in the HOIC’s small division, but switched to the large prior to this fall. According to Freeman, quarterback Koltin Kearfott is still academically ineligible, so freshman Eddie Lorton will be the signalcaller for the third straight game. He also added sophomore Loren Gensler (neck) will not play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0