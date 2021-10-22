WEEK NINE GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Eureka seeks outright postseason spot

EUREKA – While they are unofficially part of the 256-team playoff field, Eureka (5-3) wants to make it official.

That would become reality with a victory Friday night over Heart of Illinois Conference large division host Deer Creek-Mackinaw on the turf of Jim McDonald Field. It would also eliminate any drama in terms of being a bubble team (the pairings show will air Saturday from 8 to 9 p.m. on Peoria’s CW station).

According to Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman, the players are keenly aware of what’s on the line.

“They do,” he answered. “We talk every week about how important each game is. This is another example of that.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Chiefs (6-2) will be in the postseason and hope a seventh win rewards them with a home date in the round of 32. DCM has been using a two-quarterback system with senior Ethan Baez and sophomore Carson Cassady.

“They actually rotate three guys in there,” pointed out Bachman. “They’ll also have three guys in the backfield in a straight (wing) T.”

Regardless of who QB1 is, the Chiefs rarely throw the ball, as they have attempted just 64 passes all season. Sophomore Brent Denniston has rushed for 859 yards, while junior Lucas Blumeyer is next at 533. As a team, they have amassed 1,961 yards, an average of 245 per game.

“They’re an interesting offense to defend because we do not see it very often,” Bachman commented. “They do some exotic things. We gotta be gap responsible. We have to play assignment football. We have to be physical and tackle. We noticed they were physical in the spring.”

Two other seniors return in guard Lance Barnewolt and tight end Gabe Scheuermann for the hosts, who have scored 195 points.

On defense, Barnewolt (linebacker) has a team-high 72 tackles, while Baez (linebacker) Blumeyer (secondary) and Scheuermann (linebacker) are other starters in the 4-4 scheme. The Chiefs have permitted 159 points, which includes two shutouts.

“We have to take what the defense will give us, especially the passing game,” summarized Bachman. “They have not seen a lot of passing teams like us.”

Cody Myers is in his second year as coach at DCM with a 6-6 record. Overall, he is 16-23 in six seasons. The Chiefs were 0-4 in the spring, which included a 30-14 home setback to Eureka. The all-time series is one-sided, as the Hornets have won 23 of the 27 meetings.

Notes: Currently, Eureka has 34 playoff points (accumulated by adding up the total number of wins by the nine opponents) and is projected for 39. Historically, the cutoff mark for a five-win team in terms of points needed is anywhere from 36 to 38. The Hornets would be in three A, while DCM is two A.

