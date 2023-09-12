MINONK – Tri-Valley has yet to break a sweat in three games, as the Vikings have outscored their opposition 126 to 21. Fieldcrest (2-1) visits Downs for a 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover. On top of that, T-V does not lose at home very often.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer said. “It’s the HOIC. It’s what you sign up for. For us, you cannot worry about who you are playing. You have to worry about yourself. You have to play good on both sides of the ball for four quarters and see what happens.”

Senior quarterback Cole Klein rushed for 243 yards in week two against Clinton. One of four offensive starters back is senior receiver Cade Denko.

“They are so well-balanced,” indicated Meyer. “They can run and pass. They have three running backs and a good quarterback. They’ve been able to do about whatever they want.”

Senior linebacker Jacob Bischoff and Denko (secondary) are two of five starters who return on defense for the Vikings. The two are among a half dozen who play both ways.

“Just how they swarm and how they trust the guys in the back,” said Meyer when asked what stands out about T-V. “They want to stop the run whether it’s seven in the box or however many. It’s up to us and to try to block and open up holes.”

Josh Roop is in his 17th season at T-V and has a record of 131-44. Last season, the Vikings went 11-3 and advanced to the two A state title game, but lost 29-22 to Decatur St. Teresa. T-V leads the all-time with the Knights 12 to eight. In 2022, the homestanding Vikings handed Fieldcrest a 41-0 loss.