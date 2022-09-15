WEEK FOUR PIGSKIN PREVIEW: VB trophy up for grabs

The winner of the Super Bowl receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy. There are also various pieces of hardware on the line on the college level.

It’s rare on the high school side of the ledger, but there is one that is contested inside the Woodford County boundaries. The ninth edition of the Veteran’s Bowl is set for Friday when Fieldcrest makes the 25-mile trek southwest to challenge Eureka. Kick off for the Heart of Illinois Conference large division game from McCollum Field is set for 7 p.m. It will also be homecoming for the Hornets, who are the possessors of the VB trophy by virtue of a 41-0 shutout in 2021.

“To me, this is rivalry week for us,” stated Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman of the matchup with the Knights. “This is a game that it is written on the bottom of our scouting report…rivalry week. There’s been a lot of close games. The series is just about even.”

The Knights (1-2, 0-1) picked up a victory this past week via forfeit over Fisher. Fieldcrest has not been between the white lines in 13 days.

“The focus was on us,” said Knights’ coach Nick Meyer of the bye week, “It was good to focus on the Fieldcrest Knights. We worked on the fundamentals and technique. Sharpen up on what we need to sharpen up.”

The Hornets (3-0, 1-0) rolled up 500 yards of total offense this past week against Heyworth.

“They can run, they can throw. They always have athleticism,” pointed out Meyer. “It’s up to us to bring the physicality.”

Through three games, Eureka has piled up 1,215 yards of total offense.

“Just the need to be balanced,” said Bachman of what’s been clicking. “Our run pass option (RPO) has been good. Jake (Morin) has been making really good decisions and that makes our offense explosive.”

Fieldcrest will face a Hornets’ defense that has not allowed a point over their last 11 quarters, a span of 132 minutes. They also held Heyworth to under 50 total yards.

“The way they fly around,” said Meyer when asked what impresses him most about the Eureka defense. “Their linebackers and safeties fly to the ball really well. We know they’re talented on all three levels.”

The Knights have had difficulty getting any semblance of a ground game, as they mustered just 33 yards over two games.

“I’m seeing an offense that is pass first. That is going to put a lot of pressure on our defensive backs,” Bachman pointed out, “We’ve been playing teams that want to establish the run.”

According to Bachman, senior receiver/defensive back/placekicker Carson Gold sustained a fractured fibula against Heyworth and could be out for up to six weeks. Junior running back/linebacker Mason Boles (knee) will not play, while sophomore center Ryan Fuller is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Fieldcrest leads the all-time series six to five, Since the VB began in ’14 Eureka has outscored the Knights 192 to 132.

Notes: According to Meyer, junior quarterback Koltin Kearfott (neck) and his brother, sophomore Kade Kearfott (arm), did not play against El Paso-Gridley. He added both could be sidelined for the rest of the season. They were involved in a two-car accident on Aug. 28 four miles east of Eureka on U.S. Route 24. The family was returning to Minonk after another Kearfott, third-grader Kayson, and his Fieldcrest teammates had their first Junior Football League (JFL) game of the season versus Eureka at McCollum.