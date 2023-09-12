EUREKA – A pair of 2-1 teams converge on McCollum Field on Friday, as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley arrives for a 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup with the Hornets. The Falcons lost their lone road tilt, a 16-0 setback at the hands of Deer Creek-Mackinaw in week two.

Senior running back Aiden Sancken has rushed for at 175 yards in two of the three games Another ballcarrier is senior Ty Cribbett for GCMS, who has scored 62 points on the season, and lines up out of the spread.

“They are going to be a run first team,” stated Eureka head coach Jason Bachman. “They run a lot of gap schemes. They do not run a lot of power like we do. They have two of the best running backs in the conference.”

Sancken is a tackle on defense along with senior linebacker Connor Mueller. The Falcons, who operate out of a 3-3-5 scheme, have surrendered 42 points.

“That 3-3 is deceiving because they walk up those outside linebackers up so it’s almost a 3-4,” Bachman mentioned. “That is what we are anticipating.”

Chad Augspurger is in his second season as coach. In 2022, GCMS went 4-5. This is the seventh meeting between the programs, which sees the Falcons hold a four to two edge. Last season, the Hornets blanked them 42-0.

“We have to limit their run game,” simplified Bachman. “We cannot allow the big runs to the outside. They got three against (EP-G) and that was the difference in the game. We’ve been pretty good against the run so far.

“We (also) have to be disciplined and we have to take care of the football, which is the case in every game,” Bachman continued. “We have to be much improved in special teams and limit those big plays.”

According to Bachman, junior offensive lineman Ryan Fuller, who missed all of ’22 with a knee injury, is out for this season due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow that will require Tommy John surgery.

Notes: The game will be streamlived by Gibson City radio station WGCY. To listen, log on to www.network1.sports.com, click on radio stations then the state of Illinois logo then scroll down to WGCY, click on view station’s page and then select listen live.