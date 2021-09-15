WEEK FOUR GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Bragging rights, trophy on the line for Hornets, Knights

Ever since the Veteran’s Bowl commenced in 2014, the offense that has generated more rushing yards has emerged as the winner.

That bodes well for Eureka (2-1), who travels to Veteran’s Park on the northeast side of Minonk Friday to take on Fieldcrest (0-3), which will also double as a large division encounter in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“I think that and the turnover battle are the key components,” Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman surmised. “Bottom line for us is win the turnover battle and pound the ball.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Both squads are 0-1 in divisional play.

“Fieldcrest, that’s all we have to say,” said Bachman. “It’s been a rivalry game ever since we got into the conference. To me, it’s a great game. We’ve had some close games. We’re looking forward to playing them.”

Eureka has run for 504 yards on the season with 292 of those in a 42-0 win this past week at Heyworth. The Knights allowed 344 rushing yards in a 51-40 defeat to guest Fisher,

“Just the number of athletes they have,” answered Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman when asked the biggest problem Eureka will present their defense. “They like to spread the ball around. They have a lot of weapons.”

Eureka’s Mason Boles tallied three touchdowns versus Heyworth and finished with 155 yards on 16 carries.

“We’re going to go out and do our job,” Bachman said. “It’s going to come down to executing.”

Conversely, the Knights have averaged just two yards per carry (57 for 114).

Meanwhile, the Fieldcrest defense has given up 133 points through three games.

Eureka has scored 108 points so far and allowed 68.

“They’re athletes inside. Both their defensive line and linebackers are stonewalls and can shut down the inside,” commented Freeman of the guests’ defense.

Fieldcrest has been in possession of the VB trophy since ’19.

“Any time you have something on the line like that, it gives you a little more to play for,” said Freeman. “Hopefully, it will be something that gives us the boost we need.”

The Knights lead the all-time series six to four. Since the VB began, Fieldcrest has won four of the seven, including a 16-14 triumph this past spring.

Notes: According to Freeman, two-way starter Ethan Stoeger (shoulder) and receiver Jozia Johnson (concussion protocol) are both listed as questionable for the contest. According to Bachman, two-way lineman Ben Jablonski (knee) is also questionable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0