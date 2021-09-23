WEEK FIVE SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Knights to get back on the road

MINONK – After consecutive home games, Fieldcrest will serve as the visitors Friday evening as they travel to Le Roy to meet the Panthers. Kick off for the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover is 7 p.m. The Panthers enter with a 1-3 record and have dropped two in a row.

They will operate out of the double wing-T. Getting them into third and long passing situations will be crucial for the Knights’ defense.

“We’re really going to stress how important first down is,” explained Fieldcrest coach Mike Freeman. “Get them out of what they want to do. Hopefully that will give us a sense of confidence. First down will be a big key to the game.”

The Panthers, who have scored just 47 points on the season, return three seniors on the offensive line in center Tanner Holoch and guards Calvin Crawford and Nick Payne along with another senior in tight end Luke Stupfert.

Holoch (end), Stupert (end), Crawford (tackle) and Payne (linebacker) return on a defense that has allowed 113 points through four games.

“We’ve seen a couple different things on film,” said Freeman, who added Le Roy varies its front between odd (three) and even (four). “They like to move up on receivers and load up the box. They do a good job of mixing it up.”

Traditionally, Le Roy plays a physical style of ball, something the Knights will need to match.

“They’re a tough, physical team. They battle with teams. That’s what we’ve seen on film,” Freeman commented. “We’re going to continue to preach being physical.”

BJ Zeleznik is in the midst of his 19th season at his alma mater with a record of 116-69. This past spring, the Panthers went 3-0. They have won four of the five all-time meetings with the Knights, who took the last encounter 41-20 in 2017.

Notes: According to Freeman, sophomore receiver Jozia Johnson (concussion protocol) and freshman running back Kade Kearfott (back) are both listed as probable, while senior two-way starter Ethan Stoeger (shoulder) is still questionable.

