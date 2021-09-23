WEEK FIVE PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Intriguing matchup between GCMS, Hornets

EUREKA – A pair of three-win teams meet at McCollum Field, as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley arrives for a 7 p.m. start Friday in the Heart of Illinois Conference crossover clash with the homestanding Hornets.

The Falcons, who have played just one road game so far, have been successful over the last three since a 27-6 loss in the opener to Carlinville. In that contest, senior running back Aidan Laughery suffered a deep bone bruise in a knee during the first half, The University of Illinois recruit has not played since. He is not expected to play against Eureka, but may return next week.

However, the hosts are taking nothing for granted.

“We’re going to prepare that he’ll be playing,” stated Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman. “They’re offense does not change a whole lot with or without him.”

Taking his spot as the Falcons’ lead back has been sophomore Ty Cribbett, who scored the go-ahead touchdown with around two and a half minutes left this past week in a 14-7 victory over small division foe Le Roy. He finished with 17 carries for 121 yards. GCMS, who operates out of the wing-T, are anchored by 290-pound senior right tackle Markus Miguel along with classmates in left tackle Jacob Rutledge and left guard Brandon Mueller, who suffered an ankle sprain against the Panthers.

So, the guests will have a size advantage in the trenches.

“They’re big with a lot of girth and power. We have to move our feet and use our speed,” Bachman said. “We’ll get (Logan) Kupferschmid and (Ben) Jablonski back. Having them back, both of whom are 250, 260 (pounds) will help.”

The Falcons have scored 53 points on the season.

GCMS uses a 3-3-5 scheme on defense, one that has allowed only 20 points since the opener. Against Le Roy, they forced three turnovers.

“Number 52 (Mueller) is a three-year starter. Seth Barnes is an outside linebacker. He is the little brother of Bryce Barnes,” noted Bachman. “What impresses me the most is their d-(defensive) line. They get off the ball quick, they get low and they want to play in your backfield. We’ll have to do a good job of protecting (quarterback) Jake (Morin).”

Rutledge is a tackle on that side of the ball.

Mike Allen is in his 21st season as the Falcons’ coach with a record of 143-68. He is the longest-tenured coach in the HOIC. GCMS has outscored the Hornets 131 to 29 in the four meetings between the programs.

Notes: The game will air via streamlive on WGCY out of Gibson City. For those who want to listen, log onto www.network1sports.com then click on radio stations, scroll down to WGCY, click on their logo, get to the station’s homepage and then click on the listen live icon at the top of the page. This will also be the hosts' Blackout event to benefit Easter Seals. Laughery is the lone holdover from the Falcons’ two A titlist in 2018. Bryce Barnes was a starting tight end/defensive tackle on both the ’17 and ’18 championship clubs and recently went from preferred walk-on to scholarship player for the Fighting Illini. Junior linebacker Rylan Bachman (foot) is doubtful for GCMS, but is in line to return next week.

