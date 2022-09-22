WEEK FIVE GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Eureka readying for GCMS

EUREKA – Through four games, Eureka has yet to be tested over an entire game. That figures to change perhaps as soon as this Friday, as the Hornets hit the road for a 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover matchup with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. It will be homecoming for the Falcons, who will be playing their first game of the season inside the Ford County boundaries.

While the Hornets (4-0) are off to their best start in three-plus decades, the Falcons enter with a 3-1 record. They should be undefeated too, but a blocked extra point and missed field goal in the last three minutes and 45 seconds cost them in a 14-13 loss at El Paso-Gridley in week three.

“We’re definitely anticipating a four-quarter game,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “They’re big across the board. They’re a typical GCMS team.”

One facet that has changed is the Falcons are no longer a wing-T offense, but have switched to the spread.

“They have a lot of skilled kids,” Bachman said. “They’re quarterback is very skilled.”

Just a sophomore, signalcaller Brayden Elliott has thrown for 521 yards with 42 completions in 73 attempts. Senior wideout Kellan Fanson has 12 receptions for 159 yards. Junior running back Aiden Sancken ran for 220 of his 265 yards versus EP-G. GCMS has only played three games, as a week two contest with guest Fisher resulted in a forfeit win.

Bachman expects the Falcons to go to the air.

“They’re guys are skilled. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re going to put a lot of pressure on my DBs (defensive backs) especially with (Carson) Gold out,” he pointed out.

Through three games, GCMS has not allowed more than 14 points to an opponent. They still operate out of a 3-3-5 alignment.

“They have a really good end in No. 55 (Mason Kutemeier) and (Seth) Barnes, who plays both ways,” said Bachman. “We’re going to try to establish the run game,”

According to Bachman, GCMS plays a lot of man in the secondary, so the game could rest on which side wins those one-on-one matchups with the Hornets’ receiving corp.

“I think our kids are talented. Our skill guys are going to have to have big games, bottom line,” he commented.

Although Eureka is undefeated, it is not been smooth sailing, as the Hornets have lost two linemen (Dax Marvin and Ryan Fuller) for the season due to knee injuries. Gold (fractured fibula) may not return until the playoffs, while junior running back/linebacker Mason Boles (knee) has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for Friday.

“I was honestly praying we would have our depth tested,” Bachman admitted. “We have depth, but we’re a lot like any other three A school. At the end of the day, it’s next man up.”

Chenoa native Chad Augspurger has replaced Mike Allen as GCMS coach, as he was bumped up after seven seasons as defensive coordinator. The Falcons went 4-5 in 2021, which included a 29-7 loss to Eureka. Still, GCMS has won four of the five in the all-time series.

Notes: The game will be streamlived on Gibson City radio station WGCY. To listen, log onto www.network1sports.com, then click on radio stations, then click on the state of Illinois, scroll down to the WGCY logo, click on view station’s page and then click on the listen live symbol.