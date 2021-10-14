WEEK EIGHT PREP GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Knights to prepare for two DCM signalcallers

MINONK – The final home date of the season leaves Fieldcrest in a bit of a quandary. Their homecoming opponent, Heart of Illinois Conference large division foe Deer Creek-Mackinaw, has been shuttling in a pair of quarterbacks. So, how do the Knights get ready?

“They did a bunch of that in the spring so we’re used to it,” pointed Knights’ head coach Mike Freeman. “We’re not really concerned about who’s at quarterback. We’re just trying to stop their run game.”

The Chiefs (5-2, 1-2) invade Veteran’s Park Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. They enter on a three-win streak and are 48 minutes away from a playoff berth. Both senior EJ Baez and sophomore Carson Cassady have been behind center. Sophomore running back Brent Denniston has gained over 650 yards, while junior Lucas Blumeyer is around 400. Seniors Lance Barnewolt (guard) and Gabe Scheuermann (tight end) are other returning starters for DCM, who operates out of the wing-T.

DCM has scored 159 points with 45 the most they’ve posted in a single game in a win over Fisher.

Defensively, Barnewolt leads the team with 54 tackles from his linebacker spot. Scheuermann, who was an end, was moved into the linebacking corp prior to the 12-0 upset of host Tremont in week six.

“They’ll be an event front,” Freeman said. “They have three down linemen and a stand up end so they’ll be in a 4-4.”

They have surrendered 159 points with the most at 49 to undefeated Tri-Valley.

Cody Myers is in his second season at DCM with a 5-6 record. Overall, he is 15-23 in six years as a head coach. In the spring, they went 0-4, which included a 17-0 loss to the Knights. However, the Chiefs lead the all-time series at 14-12.

Notes: DCM’s last postseason appearance was in 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0