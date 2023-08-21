Both the Heart of Illinois Conference and Tri-County Conference will have a bit of a different feel for the upcoming campaign. The HOIC unveils a new format, while the TCC welcomes back a familiar face. The following is a synopsis of each area team:

Eureka

While some of the other league sports have switched to the divisional system, volleyball will follow suit this season. The Hornets will be one of six teams in the large.

“Honestly, I look at it…we just want to win as many (matches) as we can,” offered head coach Lena Dohner. “To me, I do not think about (divisions). We want to win the conference.”

Eureka returns some contributors off a 25-9 team from a season ago. They include seniors Allison deFreese (setter), Elena Lapp (outside hitter/setter), Callie Schumacher (outside hitter), Kianna Meiss (middle hitter), Sierra Reeb (middle hitter) and junior Sophie Mussleman (outside hitter).

“Having three starters back plus we have players who are also experienced, which is exciting,” said Dohner, who begins season number five at her alma mater with an 83-34 record. “Having Allison deFreese back at the setter positon should help.”

Hitting appears be a strong suit for the green and white.

“It is a strength. We have a couple returning outside hitters and girls returning as middle hitters,” Dohner mentioned. “I think we can be a good blocking team too, For the hitting part, we still have to get the ball to them so passing is important.”

They hosted Roanoke-Benson in Tuesday’s opener, This Saturday, the Hornets invade Brophy Hall on the Western Illinois University campus for the Macomb Classic, For pool play, Eureka collides with Ridgewood (9 a.m.), the host bombers (10 a.m.) and Biggsville West Central (1 p.m.) The Hornets will compete in five matches total at the event.

Notes: A scheduling conflict has moved Eureka’s road match with Olympia from this evening to next Tuesday, as Tremont is entertained by the Spartans tonight. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Tremont along with reigning regular season and McLean County tournament champion Tri-Valley (31-4-1) will fill out the rest of the large. The Hornets fell 25-17, 25-17 to two A third place finisher Illinois Valley Central (37-4-1) in the finals of the Tremont Regional in 2022

R-B

For the first time in 11 years, the Rockets failed to reach .500, as they ended up 8-22-1.

Needless to say, the incentive is there to right the ship.

“I just think our group of seniors has a really good mindset,” said Rockets’ head coach Jodie Sauder, “They’re leadership has really stood out. They know we have to work hard to have success.”

First team TCC choice, senior Maggie Luginbuhl (343 assists, 130 service points), returns at setter. She is joined by senior Clare Monge (outside hitter), senior defensive specialist Hattie Hodel (197 digs), junior setter Samantha Bertschi (102 points) and sophomore Brianna Harms (outside hitter).

In ’22, R-B recorded 442 kills, but no individual amassed more than 100. They will attempt to raise the team total,

“We’re going to have to be better communicators and smarter players with the ball,” said Sauder, who begins her ninth with a record of 141-87-4.

The Rockets should finish higher than sixth in the TCC. Ottawa Marquette (29-7, 8-0) is the reigning regular season and tourney champ. After a decade-plus absence, Peru St. Bede returns into the league.

“I think we’ll be competitive,” forecasted Sauder of their performance in the TCC. “Saint Bede is back and it’ll be good to see them again. I feel like the conference is going to be very competitive.”

R-B went to Eureka on Tuesday. This evening, they start the TCC slate with a toughie, as they have a 6:30 p.m. tussle with Woodland.

“We’ll go to Woodland and that’s a challenge,” Sauder noted. “We went up there last year and lost our focus. We’re just going to have to play focused the entire match.”

Notes: The ’22 campaign ended with a 25-9, 25-18 loss to Lexington in the regional the Rockets hosted at Dick Broers Gymnasium. PSB replaces Lexington on the schedule. Midland will be the host for the conference tourney

Fieldcrest

An 18-0 start in ‘22 propelled the Knights to an overall mark of 29-5.

“I remember last year at that point it was a nice surprise,” said Fieldcrest head coach Cathy Sanders. “It definitely helps with momentum and confidence. We have not really thought about that right now. We’re just trying to get our timing back.”

Among the returnees is two-time first team league pick in senior outside hitter Allie Wiesenhofer (243 kills, 259 digs). She is joined by senior Kaylin Rients (middle hitter), senior Kaitlin White (outside hitter), senior Aliah Celis (defensive specialist), sophomore Macy Gochanour (setter) and sophomore Pru Mangan (outside hitter).

“Some people look at them and say it’s their experience,” answered Sanders when asked what she likes most about the squad. “I look at them and they’re still learning. They want to learn. It’s their experience and they are very coachable.”

Senior setter Bella Fortner returns after she missed all of last season due to illness.

Sanders offered her perspective of the HOIC’s switch to divisions.

“My view is it was a decision based on the best interest of the students,” said Sanders, who enters her 12th season at Fieldcrest with a 241-117-1 record. She starts her 21st year overall at 496-225-2. “We are a big conference. It’s still going to give everybody a chance to play everybody. It’s great the conference wants to give that recognition to the players and teams.”

The Knights begin Saturday in the Early Bird Invitational at Spring Valley Hall where Sanders should reach the 500-win plateau. They’ll face Peru St. Bede at nine, Stark County at 11 a.m. and the hosts at 1 p.m. in pool play before two more matches for a total of five.

Notes: Galva, Princeton, R-B and Sherrard form the other pool at SVH. Fieldcrest dispatched Seneca 25-13, 25-22 in the Early Bird Invite final a season ago. After two prior losses, the Knights handed guest T-V a 25-21, 26-24 defeat to win the ninth regional in program history. IVC swept Fieldcrest 25-16, 25-22 in the Prairie Central Sectional final.