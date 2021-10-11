 Skip to main content
Two area golfers finish in the top five

  • Updated

One local golfer earned a third one A state medal this past weekend, while another snatch one up for the first time. Eureka’s Allison Pacocha rounded out her fabulous career in fourth place at the Red Tail Run course in Decatur. Junior DJ Norman of Roanoke-Benson leapfrogged from a tie for 17th to one of four golfers to fire a 150 for a share of fifth at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista.

Pacocha was in seventh after an 18-hole score of 74 on Friday. She carded a 70 on Saturday, highlighted by five birdies. Her day did not start well with a double bogey on the first hole.

After a 76 on day one, Norman recorded a 74 to join Cody Dodson of Decatur St. Teresa, Elgin Westminster Christian’s Jackson Hulsey and Luke Lasley of Anna-Jonesboro at 150.

“I drove the ball really well on the back nine,” said Norman. “I piped it on 16 and 17 and hit a good tee shot with a three hybrid on 18."

Alton Marquette's Gracie Piar (136) and Drew Hall of Rockridge (144) were the respective individual winners.

