Twins place second on the mats

Eureka participated in the 17-team Illini Bluffs Invitational in Glasford on Saturday. The locals had a pair of wrestlers take second. At 152 pounds, Derrick Wiles won two of three matches by way of pin and 15-0 technical fall, respectively. At 160, Dillon Wiles also prevailed twice in three appearances by virtue of a 6-2 decision and pinfall. Peoria Richwoods emerged as the team champion.