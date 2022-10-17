Turks or Knights to halt slide

MINONK – Both Tremont and Fieldcrest have not savored victory in a while. After Friday’s 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference large division tilt at Veteran’s Park, somebody will. Each squad has an overall record of 1-7 and 0-4 in the division.

For the Knights, it will be their first game at VP since Sept. 23.

“They’ll be excited,” said Fieldcrest head coach Nick Meyer. “What’s cool about Fieldcrest, regardless of our record, is we’ll have a good crowd. We have six seniors and our goal this week is to send them out with a win.”

The Turks posted a 14-8 victory over Sangamon Valley to start the season, but they have dropped seven straight by a combined score of 234 to 70. Tremont operates out the double wing-T, an offense Fieldcrest sees plenty of.

“I would say it’s never easy to prepare for a wing-T,” said Meyer. “They have a few different running backs with Ty Fuller, Casey Guard and Blaine Williams, the quarterback. They do a lot of things well.”

Fuller, a junior wingback, has rushed for over 100 yards twice (SV and Le Roy). Guard, who is a senior, is listed as a tight end, but is likely to be a ballcarrier.

The Turks shift between a 3-4 and 4-3 on defense. The most points they have surrendered in a game is 50.

From the Fieldcrest sideline, they view this is a winnable ballgame and want to go out on a high note. They’ll attempt to end a five-game losing streak.

“You hope so. I told the kids Tremont has the same record as we do. Our kids’ expectations are the same every week…to go out and play their best and do what they do,” Meyer pointed out.

Zach Zehr is in his seventh year at Tremont with a 25-25 record. The former Fieldcrest defensive coordinator is 59-35 in 11 seasons on the sidelines. The Turks went 8-3 in 2021 that ended with a 35-12 defeat at Farmington in the second round of the two A playoffs. A 50-14 victory by the Turks a season ago evened up the all-time series with the Knights at eight all.

Notes: Junior Aiden Hurd (concussion) is likely out for the finale, while the status of senior Carter Stimpert (undisclosed) is unknown.