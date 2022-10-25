 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trio ticketed for the postseason

Three ex-area coaches have guided his respective programs to the prep football playoffs. In five A, former Eureka coach and Metamora native Joe Ryan led Sycamore to a perfect 9-0 regular season and an automatic berth. They’ll host Chicago Westinghouse in the first round this Saturday at 7 p.m. Also in five A, former Fieldcrest coach Brett Cazalet’s Dunlap Eagles (5-4) received an at-large bid. They travel to Highland for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

In seven A, another former Knights’ coach, Derek Schneeman, has DeKalb (6-3) in the playoffs, as the Barbs head to Moline on Friday with a 7 p.m. start.

