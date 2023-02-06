Three Eureka wrestlers advanced from Saturday’s Pontiac Regional. Derrick Wiles captured the 152-pound category with a pin of Caeden Lopshire of Ridgeview/Lexington in the championship match. Dillon Wiles (170) and Landon Wierenga (220) each placed second. The top three finishers in each weight class moved on. El Paso-Gridley won team honors to qualify for the dual sectional they’ll host on Feb. 21.